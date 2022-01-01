Justin Bieber leaning on his faith following Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis

Justin Bieber is using his faith to help him get through his battle with Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

The Peaches singer revealed on Instagram on Friday night that he is suffering from the syndrome, a rare condition that has paralysed half his face.

Posting an update on his Instagram Stories on Monday, Justin told his followers that "each day has gotten better" and he is using his faith to get him through the "horrific storm".

"Wanted to share a little bit of how I've been feelin," he wrote. "Each day has gotten better and through all of the discomfort I have found comfort in the one who designed me and knows me. I'm reminded he knows all of me. He know(s) the darkest parts of me that I want no one to know about and he constantly welcomes me into his loving arms.

"This perspective has given me peace during this horrific storm that I'm facing. I know this storm will pass but in the meantime JESUS IS WITH ME."

Justin hit headlines on Friday when he shared a video showing the extent of his facial paralysis.

"It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis," he explained. "As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can't smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move."

He assured fans that he will get better and is doing exercises to help his face go back to normal, but noted that he didn't know how long it would take for him to recover.

The singer has been forced to postpone concerts on his Justice World Tour as he is "obviously not capable of doing them". It is not known when he will be ready to resume the trek.