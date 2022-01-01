The Rolling Stones postpone two gigs after Mick Jagger catches Covid-19

The Rolling Stones have postponed two European concerts after Mick Jagger contracted Covid-19.

The frontman announced the diagnosis on social media on Monday, just before the group was due to play at the Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

"I'm so sorry that we've had to postpone the Amsterdam show with such short notice tonight," Jagger wrote on Twitter. "I have unfortunately just tested positive for COVID. We aim to reschedule the date ASAP and get back as soon as we can. Thank you all for your patience and understanding. Mick."

Fans were already arriving at the venue when an announcer came on stage about an hour and a half before the scheduled start to inform them of the cancellation.

"The Rolling Stones are deeply sorry for tonight's postponement, but the safety of the audience, fellow musicians and the touring crew has to take priority," the band said in a separate statement.

The group subsequently announced that their show in Bern, Switzerland on Friday will also be rescheduled.

Their next concert in Milan, Italy on 21 June is still going ahead as planned. They then will have a break before heading to Belgium on 11 July.