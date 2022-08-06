Westlife to beam sold-out Wembley Stadium show into UK cinemas

Westlife's sold-out Wembley Stadium concert is set to be broadcast via satellite in cinemas across the UK.

The Irish boy band - comprising Shane Filan, Kian Egan, Mark Feehily and Nicky Byrne - will play their first-ever headline concert at the London venue on August 6, and those who were unable to get a ticket will be able to watch from the comfort of one of the 500 cinemas across the nation showing the performance.

Fans can expect a greatest hits set, including 'Uptown Girl', 'Flying Without Wings', 'You Raise Me Up', and 'If I Let You Go'.

The band said: “Without a doubt, Wembley stadium will be a career-high and a real ‘pinch yourself’ moment in our lives.

After a two-year wait, August 6th will be the biggest show we have ever undertaken in the UK and all under the arch of one of the world’s most iconic venues.

To now announce that the show will be screened live in cinemas right across the UK, Ireland and Europe, allowing our fans who won’t be there on the night to enjoy it in real time too is something really special for us.

We will be giving Wembley everything we’ve got on the night with all of our Greatest Hits included!

It really is going to be incredible.

Don’t miss this! Love Kian, Mark, Nicky and Shane.”

'Westlife – Live From Wembley Stadium', distributed by CinemaLive, will be broadcast at 8.30pm on Saturday 6th August 2022. There will be encore screenings at 3pm in cinemas on Sunday 7th August.

Tickets are on sale from Wednesday 15th June. For more information and to find cinema locations visit westlifeincinemas.com

For Tickets for Westlife’s 'The Wild Dreams' winter 2022 UK arena tour go to Westlife.com.