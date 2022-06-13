The Rolling Stones cancel another show after Sir Mick Jagger tested positive for COVID-19

The Rolling Stones have cancelled another date on their 'SIXTY Tour' after Sir Mick Jagger tested positive for COVID-19.



The 'Sympathy For The Devil' rockers were forced to postpone their Amsterdam concert at the Johan Cruijff Arena on Monday (13.06.22), hours before it was set to start after the legendary frontman came down with coronavirus.



And now the band have announced they will no longer play Wankdorf Stadium in Switzerland on Friday (17.06.22) as planned.



In a fresh update on social media, they said: “The Rolling Stones are deeply sorry for this postponement, but the safety of the audience, fellow musicians and the touring crew has to take priority.”



The 'Start Me Up' rockers are expecting to resume the run on June 21 at San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy.



The Stones are also due to play the first of two nights at American Express presents BST Hyde Park on Saturday, June 25, with another date on July 3.



Announcing the cancellation of the Amsterdam show, Mick and co said: “The Rolling Stones have been forced to call off tonight’s concert in Amsterdam at the Johan Cruijff Arena, following Mick Jagger testing positive after experiencing symptoms of Covid upon arrival at the stadium.



“The show will be rescheduled for a later date. Tickets for tonight’s show will be honoured for the rescheduled date. Standby for details.”



Sir Mick apologised to the band’s Dutch fans, saying on Twitter: “I’m so sorry that we’ve had to postpone the Amsterdam show with such short notice tonight.



“I have unfortunately just tested positive for Covid. We aim to reschedule the date ASAP and get back as soon as we can. Thank you for your patience and understanding. Mick.”



Steve Jordan is touring with the band following the death of long-standing drummer Charlie Watts, who died aged 80 on 24 August 2021.



The band made their return to the UK stage at Anfield football stadium in Liverpool last week.



Mick was previously forced to postpone Stones gigs in 2019 after he was told he needed surgery and three months off to have a heart valve replacement.