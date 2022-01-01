Mabel eyes Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion collaborations

Mabel is eyeing collaborations with Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion.

The 'Don't Call Me Up' singer has featured on tracks with Raye, Stefflon Don, Jax Jones, AJ Tracey, and Clean Bandit, but she's revealed the two American rappers are at the top of her list of dream duet partners.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz at Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard at Wembley Stadium, she said: “I would love to work with Doja Cat and Meg, I’m a big Megan Thee Stallion fan.”

The 26-year-old star also shared her advice for budding artists starting out.

She said: “Don’t let anybody define who you are and trust your gut, you know yourself best, don’t get moulded by anyone.”

On the subject of collaborations, Mabel recently admitted she wishes "big stars" slid into her DMs to ask to work together instead of asking her out on dates.

The 'Good Luck' hitmaker has revealed plenty of A-list stars in the US have been getting in touch on Instagram but they've been more flirty than professional.

She said: "I have had some DMs from big stars. There are DMS in the DM place, but sadly they are not always like, 'Would you like to collab?'

"I'm always like, 'Let's make a record bro', and they're like, 'Yeah you didn't read the room.'

"I always do the 'bruh' or the 'bro' or just the fist bump [emoji] or 'mate' but Americans don't understand that."

Although Mabel is interested in collaborations, she won't be teaming up with her fellow singer mum Neneh Cherry on any future tracks.

She explained: "I am so proud of what she has accomplished. But for me, I was like, 'I want to prove I can do my own thing'.

"So we've kept it very separate and done very few things together."

Mabel is set to release her second studio album, 'About Last Night...', in July, the follow-up to 2019's 'High Expectations'.