Britney Spears' ex-husband Jason Alexander charged with stalking after attempted wedding crash

Britney Spears' ex-husband Jason Alexander has been charged with stalking for attempting to crash her wedding last week.

Alexander, 40, was arrested on Thursday after he went on Instagram Live outside the singer's California property and said he was there to "crash" her wedding to Sam Asghari. The livestream then showed him walking through her home and entering a marquee being set up for the ceremony.

He appeared virtually in court on Monday and pleaded not guilty to the felony stalking charge, as well as to trespassing, battery and vandalism.

At the arraignment, the Ventura County District Attorney extended Spears' no-contact order against Alexander by three years and granted her security guard Richard Eubeler a restraining order. Alexander must stay 100 yards away from both Spears and Eubeler, and must not contact them.

Alexander, who was married to Spears for 55 hours in 2004, remains incarcerated with his bail set at $100,000 (£82,280).

Following Monday's hearing, Spears' attorney Matthew Rosengart told Page Six he is "very thankful" to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office for its "professionalism", and added, "And for the seriousness with which it is taking the matter, including charging Alexander with a felony. This should send a message to anyone out there who violates the law."

Spears and Asghari tied the knot in front of guests including Madonna, Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez and Drew Barrymore hours after the incident on Thursday.