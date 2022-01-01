Ella Henderson wants Aitch and Harry Styles collaborations

Ella Henderson is a "massive" Aitch fan and is keen to collaborate with the rapper.



The 'Take Care Of You' singer has a "cool" idea for a duet with the 'Baby' hitmaker, where she sings in her signature ballad style and the 22-year-old Mancunian raps.



The former 'X Factor' star also has Harry Styles on her collaboration wish-list.



Ella, 26, exclusively told BANG Showbiz at Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard at Wembley Stadium at the weekend: “People won’t expect this of me, but I’m a massive fan of Aitch, I love Aitch.



"And of course Harry Styles - the other big famous H.



“But with Aitch, I would love to do a collaboration where I do a slow song and he does some kind of cool rapping.”



Ella was signed to Simon Cowell's Syco after finishing as a runner-up on 'The X Factor' in 2012, but despite seeing her debut album, 'Chapter One', go platinum, she was let go from her recording contract in February 2018.



The 'Ghost' hitmaker is now signed with Atlantic and Rudimental's subsidiary Major Toms.



Ella released her long-awaited follow-up to 2014's 'Chapter One' in March.



The 'Let's Go Home Together' hitmaker explained that the seven-year gap between albums was due to wanting to take her time to "follow my heart and vision".



She explained in a statement at the time: “I’m so excited to finally share the news that my second album ‘Everything I Didn’t Say’ is coming in March!



"I know it’s been a long time coming but I wanted to take the time to really follow my heart and vision, to create something that fully represented me, who I am today and what I stand for.



"I am so ready to finally share this body of work! It’s all here… the good, the bad, the ugly! This record means absolutely everything to me.”



Since then, Ella has teamed up with David Guetta and Becky Hill on the hit single 'Crazy What Love Can Do, while she is featured on Nathan Dawe's recent track '21 Reasons'.