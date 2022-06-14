Melanie C and Mark Owen set for Radio 2 Live in Leeds

Melanie C and Mark Owen are set to play Radio 2 Live in Leeds.



BBC Radio 2's annual festival, which is usually held at London's Hyde Park, is taking place at Leeds' Temple Newsam Park on September 17 and 18, and the impressive lineup has been unveiled.



Joining the Spice Girl and Take That star on the second night are; Nile Rodgers and Chic, George Ezra, Emeli Sandé, Heather Small and Olly Murs.



And on the Saturday, Simple Minds, Tears for Fears, Craig David, Bananarama, Ella Henderson, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Kaiser Chiefs will grace the stage.



Jeff Smith, Head of Music for Radio 2, said: “We’re so pleased to be announcing the stellar artist line up for Radio 2 Live, as our annual event spreads its wings for the first time across the UK. This year we will be in Leeds with two days of incredible music from an amazing line up of musicians. Having been without it for so long we all really appreciate how important live music is to all our lives and so we invite everyone to join us for Radio 2 Live in Leeds at Temple Newsam Park or to listen or watch our weekend via BBC Sounds or iPlayer.”



Councillor James Lewis, leader of Leeds City Council, added: “It’s hugely exciting to see such a star-studded line-up of world class artists being announced and we can’t wait to see them in Leeds for what will be an incredible occasion for music lovers and for the city as a whole. It’s also a massive endorsement for Leeds and its growing reputation as the place to see some of the biggest names in music. Temple Newsam is the ideal stage for this kind of spectacular event too and we can’t wait to give these amazing acts a proper Leeds welcome.”



The lineup was announced on 'The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show' on Tuesday morning (14.06.22), and one more act for each day will be announced soon.



Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park hosted the biggest names in music over the years, including Sir Elton John, Kylie Minogue, Shania Twain, Take That and Blondie.



Radio 2 Live will be broadcast across the network and available live and on-demand on BBC Sounds and BBC iPlayer.



Tickets go on sale on Thursday (16.06.22) at 8am via www.bbc.co.uk/radio2live.