The Cardigans appear to tease first new music in 17 years

The Cardigans appear to have teased their first new music in 17 years.



The 'My Favourite Game' hitmakers haven't released anything since their 2005 album 'Super Extra Gravity', but that looks set to change after they shared a clip from a rehearsal room at the Inkonst in their native Sweden.



At the start of the video, bassist Magnus Sveningsson says: “Hey you guys, it’s me Magnus.



“We’re at Inkonst venue in Malmo and we’re gonna look behind this door, there might be something exciting.”



The camera then pans around the room to each instrument being played but does not show the faces of the musicians.



The indie group has favoured greatest hits shows, but frontwoman Nina Persson hasn't ruled out making another album.



Speaking in 2014, she said: “It’s really fun to do greatest hits things, since there’s nothing else, but I think if we continue having this much fun we would like to make another record, because we like to create new things.”



The band formed in 1992 and rose to prominence with the hit 'Lovefool', which featured in the soundtrack to the 1996 film 'Romeo + Juliet'.



They went on to have hits with 'Erase/Rewind' and 'My Favourite Game' from the acclaimed 1998 LP 'Gran Turismo.



The Cardigans went on hiatus in 2007 and reunited in 2011.