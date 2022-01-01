Deftones joke next album will be 'soft as hell'

Deftones joke their next album will be "soft as hell".

The 'Elite' rockers played Download Festival for the fifth time over the weekend and insisted they have "tonnes of fire" to keep working, and they already have plans for the follow-up to 2020 album 'Ohms'.

Speaking to NME, Abe Cunningham joked: “The next one is going to be soft as hell.

"Everyone’s going to weep uncontrollably for months. There’ll be a tissue shortage around the world.

“No, for better or worse, there are never any rules or preconceived thought put into much of what we create. It’s mostly just jamming it out and seeing what happens.”

The group noted they are "still only scratching the surface" of their most recent album, but they're making sure to look to the future.

Keyboardist Frank Delgado added: "It feels like we’re only just getting started.

“We open with a new one as well. [‘Genesis’] is a banger and we feel it deserves the attention. It’s us putting our d*** on the f****** table, basically.”

When it comes to the future, Deftones are "really enjoying" themselves and have no plans to wind down.

Asked about where the band - completed by Chino Moreno and Stephen Carter - go from here, Abe said: “Hopefully onwards and upwards. We’re happy as hell to be here right now.

"We’re super stoked to be able to do this and we’re really enjoying ourselves.”

This year hasn't been smooth sailing for the group though, with longterm bassist Sergio Vega quitting in March.

And guitarist Carter revealed he would be sitting out of the European tour.

He explained in a statement: "As much as I would love to be on the road with my brothers, playing for all of our incredible international fans, I have decided to remain playing domestically for now.

"With everything going on in the world, I’m just not ready to leave home and leave the country yet."