Leigh-Anne Pinnock 'writing and recording solo songs in Jamaica'

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is writing and recording new tracks during a trip to Jamaica.

The Little Mix star - who has 10-month-old twins with her footballer fiance Andre Gray - is said to be working away on her debut album in the Caribbean after she signed a solo deal with Warner Records in February.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “Obviously she’s enjoying some downtime but Leigh-Anne is keen to hit the ground running."

Songwriter Tayla Parx, who has co-written for the likes of Mariah Carey, Jennifer Lopez, Alicia Keys, Chris Brown, and Christina Aguilera, and helped to pen Little Mix's 2020 tune 'Sweet Melody', is also in Jamaica with Leigh-Anne.

The source added: "Some of the label team were with her as well as songwriters including Tayla Parx, who was behind one of Little Mix’s biggest hits 'Sweet Melody'.

"No release dates have been set yet - it’s far too early for that - but the wheels are in motion."

Tayla wrote on Twitter: "Studio sessions in Jamaica hit different"

Warner Records confirmed in February that Leigh-Anne - who shot to fame as a member of Little Mix when they won talent show 'The X Factor' in 2011 - had signed a deal with them.

An official announcement on the company's UK Twitter account stated: “Delighted to welcome Leigh-Anne Pinnock to the Warner Records family! Sign up to her mailing list to hear about exciting news first!"

Last month, it was reported Leigh-Anne, 30, and Andre, also 30, could be set to tie the knot in Jamaica because of their "family ties to the island".