Gun charges against Roddy Ricch dropped following arrest

Gun charges against rapper Roddy Ricch were dropped hours after his arrest on Saturday night.



The Box hitmaker, real name Rodrick Wayne Moore Jr., was arrested with two other men as they tried to enter Citi Field in New York ahead of his performance at the Governors Ball Music Festival on Saturday.



The 23-year-old's vehicle was stopped at a security checkpoint on his way into the festival site and law enforcement officers found a loaded firearm inside. A spokesperson for the New York Police Department told Variety that they found the weapon with nine rounds of ammunition and a large-capacity magazine.



Ricch and the two other men, Carlos Collins and Michael Figueroa, were arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon, possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device, and possession of an unlawful feeding device. They were taken to a police station in Queens, New York and his festival set was cancelled.



However, on Sunday, the charges against Ricch and Collins were dismissed and Figueroa was arraigned, reports the New York Daily News.



Following his release from custody, the hip-hop star performed at the Hot 97 Summer Jam festival in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday. He made his feelings about his arrest clear by calling on the audience to chant "F**k the NYPD" during his set, according to a video posted by social media site The Shade Room.