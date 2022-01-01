NEWS George Ezra rushing towards third Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart Newsdesk Share with :





George Ezra is heading for a hat-trick of Number 1s on the Official Albums Chart, with Gold Rush Kid on course to claim the top spot this week.



The Hertfordshire-born singer-songwriter has previously reached the summit with 2014 debut Wanted on Voyage and 2018 record Staying at Tamara’s, and is currently outselling his closest competition 4:1 with his third studio album. See George Ezra’s full Official Charts history here.



Elsewhere, Chase & Status look set to return to the Top 5 with What Came Before (3). The electronic music duo’s fifth studio album could provide the pair their highest-charting record since 2013’s Brand New Machine (2).



BTS are on their way to a fourth UK Top 5 album with PROOF this week (5). The anthology collection sees the K-pop group reflect on their nine-year career so far, with lead single Yet to Come also looking set to impact this week’s Official Singles Chart.



A (belated) 50th anniversary reissue of Elton John’s 1971 album Madman Across the Water might see it return to the Top 10 on Friday (8). See Elton John’s full Official Charts history here.



Rounding off this week’s midweek Top 10, Harry Styles’ second album Fine Line is expected to climb following the first of his Love On Tour dates in Glasgow last weekend (10). His 2017 self-titled debut also looks set to return to the Top 40 (38).



Former Portico Quartet singer-songwriter Nick Mulvey’s third studio LP New Mythology could prove his second Top 20 (13). The Cambridge-born artist previously enjoyed success with 2014’s First Mind (10) and 2017 work Wake Up Now (25).



XXXTentacion’s Look at Me: The Album, the late rapper’s first compilation and third posthumous record, eyes a Number 24 entry this week. Meanwhile, German composer Max Richter’s The New Four Seasons – Vivaldi Recomposed could land at Number 29, and Pennsylvania-formed heavy metal group Motionless in White aim for their first UK Top 40 album, with Scoring the End of the World at Number 30 midweek.



German thrash metal band Kreator are on course to claim a new career high with Hate Über Alles (34), while a fifth anniversary deluxe edition of SZA’s acclaimed release CTRL could see it reach the UK Top 40 for the first time (35). Kula Shaker’s 1st Congregational Church of Eternal Love and Free Hugs tracks to give Crispian Mills and co. their fourth Top 40 this week (36).



Finally, ABBA’s 1979 Number 1 album Voulez-Vouz vaults 117 places up the Official Albums Chart midweek as the group’s ABBA Voyage show wows fans and critics (37).