Sir Ringo Starr postpones rest of summer North American tour

Sir Ringo Starr has postponed the remainder of his North American summer tour, due to two positive COVID-19 tests in his All-Starr Band.

The former Beatles drummer has been forced to reschedule a number of shows after keyboard player Edgar Winter and guitarist Steve Lukather both caught coronavirus.

In a statement on his website, Ringo said: “We are so sorry to let the fans down.

“It’s been wonderful to be back out on the road and we have been having such a great time playing for you all. But as we all know, [COVID-19] is still here and despite being careful these things happen.”

The shows, including Easton, Providence, Baltimore, Lenox, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Richmond, Atlanta, St Augustine, Florida and Clearwater, will now take place in September, with dates to be confirmed.

The 81-year-old music legend concluded: “I want to thank the fans for their patience.

I send you all peace and love, and we can’t wait to be back in the Fall.”

Edgar had already missed out on three shows due to the virus.

Ringo's statement came hours before they were due to play Easton, Pennsylvania on Saturday (11.06.22).

Meanwhile, Ringo was awarded an honorary doctorate from the Berklee College Of Music earlier this month.

The humble 'Eleanor Rigby' sticksman - who released his 20th solo album, 'What's My Name', in 2019 - cannot get his head around being a doctor, because he just "hits" the drums.

In his acceptance speech, he said: “It’s far out, I don’t have a lot to say.

“The idea that I’m a doctor blows me away.

“You know, I just hit them.

“That’s all I do. I just hit the b*****s. And it seems to be, I hit them in the right place.”

Head to www. ringostarr.com/tour to see Ringo's entire tour schedule.