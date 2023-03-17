Sam Ryder announces 2023 UK and Ireland tour

Sam Ryder has announced a 2023 UK and tour.



The 2022 'Eurovision Song Contest' runner-up - who came second to Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra with 'Space Man' at this year's competition in May - is set to kick off his run in Belfast, Ireland on March 17, 2023, and finish up in Brighton April 5, 2023.



The 'There's Nothing But Space, Man!' jaunt is in support of the TikToker-turned-megastar's eagerly-awaited debut studio album of the same name, which arrives on October 14.



Sam last week released a dance remix of juggernaut 'Space Man' by DJ Sam Feldt.



And the 32-year-old star is also said to have another dance track on the way with none other than David Guetta.



After his 'Eurovision' success, Sam went on to perform at Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee concert at Buckingham Palace this month, and now he's set to team up with the world-famous DJ on a new track for his debut album.



A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “Sam honestly can’t believe his luck. It sounds so cliché but since appearing on 'Eurovision' he really has been living the dream.



“David and his team reached out and wanted to make something work. They think his vocals would sound amazing on a dance track.



“Sam has been working on an album which isn’t far off from being announced and a second single is a lot sooner than people think.”



Sam is also keen to collaborate with his famous fans Sia and Alicia Keys, the latter of whom he met backstage at the Jubilee concert.



Asked who he wants to make music with, he said recently: "Sia. She would be amazing. Not only is she incredible as a singer, musician, writer and person. But she was the first person to root for me on social media in lockdown. Justin Bieber sent my video to her, which is a bonkers sentence and she posted it on her Instagram page with a really kind, encouraging message underneath it and it would be really nice to complete the circle and meet with her, work with her. That would be a dream come true!"



The 'Tiny Riot' singer - who amassed millions of followers on TikTok from posting videos of him covering songs from his garden shed - was spotted by 'New York' singer Alicia Keys on the social media app and noted that he would be "spoilt for choice" if he had to choose between the "two best female singers.



He told BANG Showbiz: "Alicia Keys is a legend, one of my absolute favourites. So I guess I’m spoilt for choice – they are the two best female singers there!"



Tickets for the tour go on general sale from Friday 17th June at 9am. Fans can get access to an early pre-sale by pre-ordering Sam's LP.







Sam's tour dates:



Fri 17 Mar 2023, Belfast Ulster Hall



Sat 18 Mar 2023, Dublin, 3Olympia



Tue 21 Mar 2023, Manchester Academy



Wed 22 Mar 2023, Glasgow O2 Academy



Thu 23 Mar 2023, Newcastle O2 City Hall



Sat 25 Mar 2023, Liverpool O2 Academy



Sun 26 Mar 2023, Leeds O2 Academy



Tue 28 Mar 2023, Birmingham O2 Academy



Wed 29 Mar 2023, Cambridge Corn Exchange



Thu 30 Mar 2023, London Eventim Apollo



Sat 1 Apr 2023, Cardiff The Great Hall



Sun 2 Apr 2023, Bristol O2 Academy



Tue 4 Apr 2023, Bournemouth O2 Academy



Wed 5 Apr 2023, Brighton Dome