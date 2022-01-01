Toby Keith diagnosed with stomach cancer

Toby Keith revealed his stomach cancer diagnosis on Sunday.



The country singer announced on social media that he had been receiving treatment for stomach cancer for the past six months.



"Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer," he wrote. "I've spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good."



However, he told fans he needed "time to breathe, recover and relax", as following his announcement, his Ohio State Fair concert on 28 July was cancelled.



Fox News Digital reports that it's unclear whether other upcoming shows will be cancelled or postponed, as Toby has been performing throughout his diagnosis, treatment, and recovery process.



The 60-year-old musician reassured fans, "I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can't wait."