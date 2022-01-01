Liam Payne 'never kicked a football in his life' before joining Soccer Aid

Liam Payne has confessed he had no experience with soccer before joining the Soccer Aid team.

The One Direction star was appointed England captain for Soccer Aid 2022, an annual charity sports match in aid of UNICEF U.K.

In a recent interview with Logan Paul, the singer explained what the initiative is about.

"We play this game called Soccer Aid and it's a bunch of professional soccer players - like Ronaldinho has played in the past - mixed with celebrities," Liam began. "So, I'm the captain of the England team currently at the moment - who's never kicked a football in his life by the way."

Liam's journey from complete novice to soccer captain involved "three months" of training, and he said: "Jumping into football is like a role for me that I get to play for a certain amount of months.

"I put my a*s into everything that I do... I was training twice a day, six times a week. It's crazy - to learn how to play football. So, hopefully, I'm half decent and earn a captaincy."

The Strip That Down singer joined Love Island winner Kem Cetinay and Emily in Paris star Lucien Laviscount - along with other celebrities - in this year's Soccer Aid game at the London Stadium in Stratford on Sunday. Unfortunately, he didn't lead his team to victory, after the World XI team beat England on penalties, with comedian Lee Mack scoring the winning goal.

Proceeds from the game will be donated to charity. Robbie Williams and friend Jonathan Wilkes initially set up the now-tradition in 2006 to raise funds for UNICEF.