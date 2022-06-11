The Killers pause concert to check on a 67-year-old crowd surfer

The Killers halted their concert to check on a 67-year-old crowd surfer.



Brandon Flowers and co made sure fan Billy was OK before continuing with their set at the Emirates Old Trafford stadium in Manchester on Saturday (11.06.22).



Frontman Brandon, 40, came off stage to meet the gig-goer, who said he was just "enjoying meself (sic)".



The 'When You Were Young' rockers have had a number of crowd interactions on their tour in support of their albums 'Pressure Machine' and 'Imploding The Mirage'.



Kyle Grieve, 28, got to play drums for the Las Vegas band at their Falkirk shows in Scotland earlier in the week, after holding up a sign with the request.



Brandon spotted the sign and said: “If you want to play on this stage, you have to mean business.”



Kyle came back for the second gig at Falkirk Stadium with another sign reading: “Tonight I mean business."



And Brandon responded: “Let him come up.”



Meanwhile, Sam Fender supported The Killers at some of the shows and they haven't ruled out collaborating with the 'Seventeen Going Under' hitmaker.



'Run for Cover' hitmaker Brandon previously revealed they are a huge fan of the North Shields star's work and are open to working with the 'Play God' musician in the future.



He said ahead of the jaunt: "I still haven't met him yet, but yeah we love what we've heard so far. That would be a fun little collaboration."



The tour concludes with two nights at Dublin's Malahide Castle in Ireland on Tuesday (14.06.22) and Wednesday (15.06.22).