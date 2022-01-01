Ringo Starr postpones tour after band members test positive for Covid-19

Ringo Starr has been forced to postpone his North America summer tour dates to September because of Covid-19.



The Beatles drummer has announced that the remaining 12 concerts left on the All-Starr Band North American trek will be rescheduled due to keyboardist Edgar Winter and guitarist Steve Lukather being diagnosed with Covid-19.



Ringo posted the update on his website, writing: "We are so sorry to let the fans down. It's been wonderful to be back out on the road and we have been having such a great time playing for you all.



"But as we all know, Covid is still here and despite being careful these things happen. I want to thank the fans for their patience, I send you all peace and love, and we can't wait to be back in the fall."



Later, Ringo posted on Twitter: "Well we tried, things happen. I send you all peace and love and thank you to all the people who came to the shows. Peace and love everybody."



The All-Starr Band were nearly halfway through their 22-date tour when they decided to halt it. Their new September dates will be added to their current fall schedule, which was set to begin on 23 September at the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport, Connecticut and wrap on 20 October at the Auditorio Nacional in Mexico City.