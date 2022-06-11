Man falls from stadium at Harry Styles concert

A man fell from the club deck of Ibrox Stadium during Harry Styles's Saturday show in Glasgow.

The BBC reports the man fell from the top tier of the Scottish stadium onto other patrons during the As It Was singer's encore performance.

Medical staff attended the man after his fall, and he is believed not to have sustained any serious injuries.

Police Scotland made a statement on the incident, writing, "Officers were made aware of a man falling from a club deck at a premises on Edmiston Drive, Glasgow, at around 10.15pm on Saturday, 11 June, 2022. There were no suspicious circumstances and the man was seen to by medical staff."

Styles has not yet commented on the incident.