Robbie Williams announces 25th anniversary arena tour

Robbie Williams is set to embark on a 25th anniversary arena tour.

The 'Angels' hitmaker announced last week that he's set to mark the solo milestone by releasing the new orchestral album, ‘XXV’, and now he's announced a string of arena shows in the UK and Ireland to continue the celebrations.

The run will commence with two consecutive nights at London’s The O2, kicking off on October 9.

The 48-year-old pop icon will then play Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow and Dublin.

The former Take That star has recorded orchestral versions of his greatest hits with the Dutch jazz and pop orchestra, Metropole Orkest, to celebrate a quarter of a century since the release of his debut solo album, 1997's 'Life Thru A Lens'.

The 'Rock DJ' hitmaker posed naked on a statue for the album's striking artwork, which is an interpretation of The Thinker by French sculptor Auguste Rodin, with just his arms and legs covering his manhood.

In a press release, Robbie said: "I'm so excited to announce my new album 'XXV' which celebrates many of my favourite songs from the past 25 years. Each track has a special place in my heart so it was a real thrill to record them again with the Metropole Orkest. Can't wait for you all to hear it."

The career-spanning collection includes the hits 'Candy', 'Angels', 'Millennium' and 'Let Me Entertain You'.

The 'Supreme' hitmaker - who has Teddy, nine, Charlie, seven, Coco, three, and 17-month-old Beau with wife Ayda Field - had said he was planning to hit the road in support of the LP, however, he has admitted he doesn't want to miss out on his young kids growing up, so he doesn't want to tour extensively and go long periods without seeing his brood.

He said: “I’m planning to tour the album, but I’m also figuring out how to be a dad.

“I saw a documentary with an actor talking about how he didn’t see his kids grow up.

“I’ve been thinking about that an awful lot, especially coming out of COVID where I’ve had two-and-a-half years with my kids.”

'XXV' is released on September 9.

Fans who pre-order the album from the official Robbie Williams store by 3pm on Tuesday 14 June will receive access to a special ticket pre-sale on Wednesday 15 June. The pre-sale starts at 9am for 48 hours. General sale tickets are available from 9am on Friday 17 June.

The tour dates are:

9 October – The O2, London

10 October – The O2, London

15 October – Resorts World, Birmingham

19 October – AO Arena, Manchester

21 October – AO Arena, Manchester

24 October – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

25 October – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

29 October – 3Arena, Dublin