Diddy dating Yung Miami

Diddy has confirmed that he is dating fellow rapper Yung Miami.

Appearing on the first episode of Yung Miami’s new REVOLT podcast, Caresha Please, Diddy was teased into speaking about his dating life.

Yung Miami - whose real name is Caresha Brownlee - asked the rapper about his relationship status.

“I’m single,” Diddy initially answered. “But I’m dating, I’m just taking my time with life.”

Speaking about himself and 28-year-old Caresha specifically, Diddy, 52, said they “date”.

He continued: “We’re dating. We go have dates, we’re friends. We go to exotic locations. We have great times.”

Questioned on why he likes Caresha, Diddy responded: “I mean, ’cause you’re authentic. You’re like one of the realest people I’ve ever met and you’re authentically yourself.”

“I get advice from Caresha. Caresha tells me like, ‘Don’t be in ya head.’ You’re just a good friend. Everybody that’s a friend of yours will tell you that you’re a great friend.”

The pair were first linked last summer.