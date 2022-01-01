Zayn Malik sings old One Direction track You & I in new video

Zayn Malik has sent One Direction fans wild after posting a black and white video of himself singing the band's 2013 hit You & I.

The clip, posted on Instagram to Zayn's 45.8 million followers, comes after his former bandmate Liam Payne discussed their relationship in a recent interview.

In the chat on Logan Paul's Implausible podcast, Liam stated there were “many reasons” he disliked the Pillowtalk singer, but also added that there are "many reasons why I'll always, always be on his side".

Fans weren't happy with the sentiment, which Liam addressed in a follow up tweet.

“I was saying that there will always be things we disagree on but that I will always, always be on his side. That’s family. Zayn is my brother and I will stand by him forever," he said.

The other One Direction members - Harry Styles, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson - haven’t publicly responded to Liam’s comments.

After Zayn posted his You & I video on Instagram, which has no caption, Louis liked it. The clip has been viewed over 14 million times in two days.

Zayn quit the band in March 2015, with the remaining four singers going on an indefinite hiatus at the end of that year.