Britney Spears' mother reacts to singer's wedding after missing out on invitation

Lynne Spears sent her well wishes to daughter Britney Spears, despite not being at her wedding on Thursday.

The Gimme More singer wed her long-term partner Sam Asghari at their home in Thousand Oaks California in front of Madonna, Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore, Selena Gomez and Donatella Versace.

Lynne was not invited to the star-studded event after Britney’s falling out with her parents following the termination of her conservatorship in November 2021, Page Six reports.

Her father Jamie Spears, who is no longer married to Lynne, and her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears also did not receive invitations. Britney's older brother Bryan Spears was reportedly on the guest list but did not show up.

Lynne still congratulated her daughter on tying the knot, however, leaving a comment on Britney’s 10 June wedding post on Instagram.

"You look radiant and so happy!” she gushed. “Your wedding is the ‘Dream’ wedding! And having it at your home makes it so sentimental and special! I am soooo happy for you! I love you!”