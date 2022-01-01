Doja Cat wants to try stand-up comedy

Doja Cat is keen to try her hand at stand-up comedy one day.



The Say So hitmaker has established herself as a rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer.



But during an interview for the June/July 2022 issue of ELLE magazine, Doja Cat revealed that comedy is her “hidden passion”.



“My one hidden passion is stand-up,” she shared. “I get nervous just like anyone else, but it feels like it could be a natural, fun thing to do.”



Doja Cat, real name Amala Dlamini, went on to note that she is a big fan of Ziwe Fumudoh’s Showtime variety programme.



“Ziwe is so f**king funny and she’s so smart and I love her so much,” the star continued. “She usually likes to bait people into s**t, and it just would be funny to see her bait me.”



Elsewhere in the conversation, Doja Cat also confirmed that she wants to give acting a whirl.



“I’d love to act. I’d love to be in movies. That’s a massive want for me,” she smiled.