Beverley Knight can't imagine not being on stage

Beverley Knight has always found performing as natural as breathing or eating.

The 49-year-old singer feels at home on the stage and “can’t imagine” never singing for other people again as she fell in love with it when she was just four years old.

She said: “Being on stage has always felt like home to me – it’s breathing, it’s eating, it’s fundamental.

“I can’t imagine going through life without performing and giving as much joy as I can.

“My first ever stage was the pulpit at church, when I must have been about four.

“I joined my mum and my older sister, who were up there singing – you couldn’t have kept me in my seat.”

Beverley has carved out a career on London’s West End in recent years and she is “so proud” to be part of such a famous part of the city’s history.

She added to Britain’s Harper’s Bazaar magazine: “London’s West End is world-leading for musical theatre and I’m so proud to be part of that rich heritage.

“Stepping into the shoes of Deloris Van Cartier in ‘Sister Act’ this summer is a privilege.

“Deloris is a slick-talking woman with an answer for everything – she’s got that Philadelphia swagger.

“When I’m visualising her I’m not just seeing Whoopi Goldberg, who was the trailblazer for the role, I’m also thinking of the dynamic disco divas of that era I want to channel, such as Diana Ross, Donna Summer, and Gloria Gaynor.”

And Beverley hopes theatregoers leave the production – which runs from 19 July to 28 August – feeling “uplifted”.

She said: “I want people to leave the theatre feeling uplifted, edified, and that life is just a bit brighter.”