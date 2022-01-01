Avril Lavigne wants to release a cookbook

Avril Lavigne has set her sights on releasing a cookbook.



The singer released her seventh studio album, Love Sux, in February.



But despite her busy schedule, Avril recently revealed that she wants to write a cookbook which showcases her "gourmet" recipes.



"My food is, like, gourmet," she said in an interview for The Guardian. "I can do everything! Pasta, sauce, vegan, salads and soups - I can do every kind of soup."



Should Avril release a cookbook, she will follow in the footsteps of other music stars such as Patti LaBelle, who unveiled Desserts LaBelle: Soulful Sweets to Sing About in 2017, and Snoop Dogg's 2018 effort, From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes from Tha Boss Dogg's Kitchen.



In addition, the punk rock star wants to create her own Christmas album and make-up line.



And she has also partnered with a director to work on a film inspired by her 2002 hit Sk8er Boi.



"I can't wait to learn this process of making a movie," the 37-year-old added. "I think I'll want to make more."