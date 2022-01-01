Manic Street Preachers cancel gig after James Dean Bradfield tests positive for COVID

Manic Street Preachers frontman James Dean Bradfield has tested positive for COVID-19.

The band have been forced to postpone this weekend's show at the Peterborough Embankment after the 53-year-old singer contracted the virus.

A new date has not yet been announced.

They shared on Instagram: "It is with huge disappointment that Manic Street Preachers have been forced to postpone their forthcoming headline show at Peterborough Embankment this Sunday (12 June) due to lead singer James Dean Bradfield contracting Covid. The band were due to play the riverside venue for the first time as part of their summer shows this year and hope to reschedule for as soon as possible.

"All ticket holders will be contacted by their point of sale within the next 48 hours, any queries please contact your original purchase box office."

The band have a number of festival dates set for this summer, with shows planned at Suffolk’s Latitude on Sunday July 24, and at Y Not in Derbyshire on Friday July 29.

On Saturday August 13, the Manics will travel to Herefordshire to headline Lakefest.

They have also been supporting The Killers on their UK tour, with James calling the band "inspiring".

He said: "It’s been great watching The Killers, watching a front man like Brandon Flowers still wanting it that much.

"For me it's inspiring. Being further down the road in your career, to get up and just go on stage and just still want to absolutely own everything is quite inspiring – it is the secret of being in a band, you've still got to really want it.”