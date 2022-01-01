Kimberley Walsh calls for more girl bands

Kimberley Walsh says it's "sad" that there are no girl groups in the UK after Little Mix went on hiatus.

The Girls Aloud star - who shot to fame alongside Cheryl, Nicola Roberts, Nadine Coyle, and the late Sarah Harding in the 'Sound of the Underground' girl group after appearing on 'Popstars: the Rivals' in

2002 - admitted she can understand why Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock need a break because being in the spotlight is "intense".

However, the 40-year-old singer would love to see new girl bands like the 'Shout Out To My Ex' hitmakers and the Spice Girls coming through for the next generation to enjoy.

She said: "I love Little Mix.

"I thought they were a really strong, powerful group of girls.

"They've done amazingly, but everyone needs to take a break now and again, it's intense.

"A couple of them have babies now, so I totally get it.

"But it is said that there isn't a new girl band coming up to follow in their footsteps. Bring back girl bands and boy bands - it was such a fun time.

"These guys don't know what they're missing."

Girls Aloud are celebrating their 20th anniversary this year, but they've put reunion plans on hold following the tragic passing of their beloved bandmate, Sarah, who lost her battle with breast cancer, aged 39, in September 2021.

Kimberley told new! magazine: "For me, this 20-year thing, with everything that we've dealt with over the past year, it's different.

"But I still feel very grateful that people still celebrate our music and do appreciate our moment of pop.

"Personally, I feel very grateful to still be out there in a job that I love and being part of the industry I grew up loving and wanting to be in."