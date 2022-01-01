NEWS BTS: 'We really practiced hard and gave it our all, literally put our blood, sweat and tears into this' Newsdesk Share with :





BTS Radio: Past & Present concludes this week with the show's finale on Apple Music 1. “We wanted to use this radio show to celebrate nine years of BTS with you guys and with our ARMY all over the world,” RM tells Apple Music. BTS Radio: Past & Present takes listeners on their journey to becoming BTS while sharing stories and meaningful songs that have helped shape the band you know and love today. “Every episode is dedicated to you,” RM continues, “We wanted to share the BTS songs that help tell our story.”



On the final episode, BTS shows the world how far they’ve come and what they can do.



j-hope explaining “ON”...



"Similar to RM, I feel like this song conveys well the kind of group we want to become even further down the road, and what that path looks like for us. Listening to this song makes me want to grow as a person, and dream new dreams."



Jin explaining “Blood, Sweat & Tears”…



"I picked this song because I remember exactly how much we struggled while preparing this song. We really practiced hard and gave it our all, literally put our blood, sweat and tears into this. And there’s the saying that blood and sweat is what makes you grow, so this song holds that meaning for me."



Suga explaining “I NEED U” and “Fire”…



"I chose these songs because when I listen to these songs, it brings me back directly to that moment. It’s like when a certain smell brings you back to a certain place or time. I think that was also the time when BTS was just starting to become more popular. There seem to be a lot of people who think “Fire” was our debut song. So that’s why I chose these two.”



j-hope explaining "Outro: Wings”…



"We really have so many memories and experiences over the years, struggling moments, fun moments. But when I listen to this song, it just makes me forget everything and brings me to a happy place. I hope our fans can listen to this song with us and experience that new feeling."



Jimin explaining “Yet To Come”…



"I feel like we’ve done a great job getting where we are now, and I think our new song marks a comma, not a period in our career. I want its message to our fans to be that we are going to return with a more mature version of ourselves."



V, Jimin, and Jung Kook explaining “Dynamite”...



V: "I chose this song because it was our first Billboard #1 hit, and it’s just a great song. I really enjoyed filming the music video for this."

Jimin: "I chose this because it’s such a great song and really received a lot of love from listeners."

Jung Kook: "This song is special to me because I remember it came out after COVID broke out and things were paused for that time. So this song felt like a gift to me and a chance to restart things.”



Jung Kook, Jin, and V explaining “Idol”…



Jung Kook: "Personally, this song is the one that first pops up in my mind when I think of BTS. It’s a really fun song that pumps you up and received a lot of love. I also remember we gave an awesome performance at an award ceremony, so just a lot of memories."

Jin: "I chose this song because I know that we really enjoy ourselves when we perform this live. And I think genuinely enjoying ourselves shows that we have grown as a group."

V: "Same for me, when we dance to this song, I feel like we’re really showing the ‘idol’ version of ourselves.”