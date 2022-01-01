Jack Harlow considers criticism ‘good for growth’

Jack Harlow is open to criticism about his music.



Following his breakthrough in 2020, the Louisville rapper has cemented his status as one to watch in the entertainment industry with his single First Class and Lil Nas X collaboration, Industry Baby.



But while Jack is excited that his music has been so well received around the world, he is also fine with recent feedback that's been less flattering.



“I’ve been so validated by the world over the last year and just put on a pedestal and loved. To experience a taste of the opposite, I think it’s good for my growth,” the 24-year-old explained to Teen Vogue. “It teaches you not to put too much stock in either because the world is finicky. But I’m proud to say my confidence and my thoughts on my trajectory haven’t been shaken. A lot of it has been a big surprise to me, after I caught wind of some of it. I’ve been able to do a good job of stepping away.”



Elsewhere in the discussion, Jack noted that he has seen a change in his sound since he broke onto the scene.



“Some of my earlier stuff, since I wasn’t in the position that I’m in (now), it was easier to be like, ‘Yeah, slide him his props.’ But once you’re up there, it’s a saltier feeling in your mouth. It’s seasonal, I’m telling you. It’s fashion,” he added.