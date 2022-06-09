UB40 featuring Ali Campbell pay tribute to Astro at Hampton Court Palace Festival

UB40 featuring Ali Campbell paid tribute to late band member Astro as they performed at Hampton Court Palace Festival 2022 in London on Thursday night (09.06.22).

The legendary reggae group kicked off the festival in spectacular style with an incredible set which featured hits such as ‘(I Can’t Help) Falling In Love With You’ and 'Kingston Town'.

A special moment occurred when Ali, 63, sang 'Red Red Wine' and included a recording of Astro's famous rap, which features the lyrics "red red wine you make me feel so fine / You keep me rocking all of the time". The band implored the crowd to cheer for the late musician, and the fans duly obliged.

Astro - whose real name was Terence Oswald Wilson - passed away in November 2021 at the age of 64 after a "very short illness". He played percussion, trumpet and sang and rapped in UB40.

Speaking before the Hampton Court Palace Festival show and ahead of a series of concerts performed in memory of Astro earlier in 2022, Ali admitted it would be hard for him to get back on stage without his long-time friend with him.

He said: "It’s going to be incredibly difficult without Astro by my side. But, remembering Astro, let the music play on."

Other highlights from the concert included 'Many Rivers to Cross' - a Jimmy Cliff cover that featured on UB40's acclaimed 1983 'Labour of Love' LP - 'Cherry Oh Baby' and a reggae version of Prince's iconic ballad 'Purple Rain'.

The band's encore opened with 'Food for Thought' - which featured on their 1980 debut album 'Signing Off' - and ended with fan favourite ‘Red Red Wine’ which garnered a mass sing-a-long and saw everyone get out of their seats and dance.

UB40 featuring Ali Campbell were the first act to take the stage for this year’s Hampton Court Palace Festival and other acts still to perform include George Benson, The Human League, Jack Savoretti, Crowded House, Elbow, McFly, Ministry Of Sound Classical, Kacey Musgraves and Michael Ball and Alfie Boe.

