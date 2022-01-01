NEWS Kate Bush’s Running Up That Hill claims No.2 spot 37 years after release Newsdesk Share with :





Following its unprecedented viral success after featuring heavily in the latest series of Netflix show Stranger Things, Kate Bush’s 1985 track Running Up That Hill jumps six places to Number 2 this week.



Originally released some 37 years ago, the song achieves a new UK Official Singles Chart best, having previously peaked at Number 3.



Harry Styles makes it a mammoth ten weeks at Number 1 with As It Was continuing its reign. With both the single and its parent album, Harry’s House, sitting atop their respective charts this week, Harry scores the UK Official Chart Double once again.



Elsewhere in the Top 10, Sam Ryder’s anthemic single SPACE MAN returns to the Top 3 thanks to his performance at last weekend’s Platinum Party at the Palace and a new Platinum Jubilee Edit (3).



Tion Wayne & La Roux continue their ascent with IFTK (6). Could the track climb further next week and provide La Roux their first Top 5 hit since 2009’s Bulletproof?



Another Platinum Party at the Palace performer, George Ezra, enjoys a boost this week as Green Green Grass lands a new peak (9) climbing all the way into the Top 10 for the first time.



Highest climber of the week comes courtesy of Scottish dance duo LF System, whose viral TikTok success transcends the app to land themselves their first UK Top 20 single. Afraid to Feel vaults an incredible 56 places to Number 13. Meanwhile, Nathan Dawe and Ella Henderson’s catchy dance track 21 Reasons continues its steady rise to a new peak of Number 17.



In the week his album Twelve Carat Toothache goes Top 5, Post Malone boasts three singles in the Top 40. Cooped Up featuring Roddy Ricch hits a new high of Number 18, while Doja Cat collaboration I Like You (A Happier Song) is new at Number 19, and Lemon Tree debuts at Number 40 – marking Post Malone’s 18th and 19th Top 40 singles respectively.



Tom Grennan’s summer slow burner Remind Me reaches a new peak this week (27), while Burna Boy’s Last Last (29) enters the Top 40 for the first time, climbing 15 places to become his sixth Top 40 hit.



Finally, Diplo & Miguel reach a new peak of 35 with Don’t Forget My Love, and Leah Kate rebounds four to Number 37 with 10 Things I Hate About You.