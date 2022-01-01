Ava Max will close Pride in London

Ava Max is set to close Pride in London.

The LGBTQ+ event is set to return on Saturday, July 2, with a host of artists set to perform across four stages in Central London, and the 'Sweet But Psycho' hitmaker has been announced as the closing act at Trafalgar Square.

The 2022 edition marks the 50th anniversary of the first Pride march in 1972.

As well as the Trafalgar Square stage, performers will play in Leicester Square, Golden Square and the Soho Stage.

The lineup also includes Emeli Sandé, Samantha Mumba, former 'Eurovision' winner Netta and 'Vampire Diaries' alum and singer Kat Graham.

Plus 'Drag Race' stars The Vivienne, Lawrence Chaney, Tia Kofi and many more.

The Pride parade itself "traces the original route from 1972".

A press release notes that: "In line with the Proud of Pride pledge, organisers have worked to give prominence to members of all genders, sexualities, and heritages, making space for all parts of London's rich diversity."

Emeli's performance comes after she recently came out and confirmed he relationship with her pianist girlfriend, Yoana Karemova.

The 35-year-old singer gushed that she was "happier than ever" after sharing the news.

The 'Next to Me' singer said: "We met through music. And I definitely feel happier than ever. It feels great.

"For me, true love and having love in your life makes everything fit into place."

When asked if this means she is bisexual, Emeli replied: "I’m not sure what I identify as but I guess so. I just feel like I should fall in love with whoever I fall in love with."