N-Dubz share first music video in 11 years

N-Dubz have shared their first music video in 11 years.

Reunited trio Tulisa, Dappy and Fazer - who went on an indefinite hiatus in 2011 - recently returned with their new single, 'Charmer', and they've now shared the promo to go with it.

Since announcing their comeback, with an extensive UK arena tour confirmed for this November and December, the 'Ouch' hitmakers' Greatest Hits album re-entered the Official Charts Top 10 Album Chart.

And 'Charmer' is currently sat at number 32 in the UK Official Charts Top 40.

Due to demand after the first lot of shows sold-out swiftly, the group added several more dates to their 'The Back To The Future Tour', and have sold 230,000 tickets so far.

Their first tour in just over decade kicks off in Newcastle on November 7, and wraps at London's The O2 arena on December 6.

Before making their comeback in May, Fazer - whose real name is Richard Rawson - teased the 'I Need You' group had always planned to get back together "at some point".

He said in March: "We never said that we would never get back together, we always said we would at some point - it's just about time.

"We never said it was off the cards we always said it's going to come back at some point.

"Right now there's a lot of sceptical stuff, but we will bring it back at some point."

Check out the video for 'Charmer' here: https://youtu.be/lBKPfnXck-8.

The tour dates are:

Mon 7th Nov – Utilita Arena, Newcastle

Tue 8th Nov – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

Thu 10th Nov – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

Fri 11th Nov – First Direct Arena, Leeds

Sat 12th Nov – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

Mon 14th Nov – International Centre, Bournemouth

Tue 15th Nov – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

Thu 17th Nov – The O2, London

Fri 18th Nov – Utilita Arena, Sheffield

Sat 19th Nov – AO Arena, Manchester

Sun 20th Nov – AO Arena, Manchester

Tue 22nd Nov – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

Wed 23rd Nov – The O2, London

Thu 24th Nov – The O2, London

Sat 26th Nov – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

Sun 27th Nov – First Direct Arena, Leeds

Mon 28th Nov – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

Tue 29th Nov – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

Thu 1st Dec – M S Bank Arena, Liverpool

Fri 2nd Dec – Utilita Arena, Sheffield

Sat 3rd Dec – Utilita Arena, Newcastle

Sun 4th Dec – AO Arena, Manchester

Tue 6th Dec – The O2, London