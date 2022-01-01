Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are married

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have tied the knot.

The pair said "I do" in front of celebrity guests, including Madonna, Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore and Donatella Versace, at their home in Thousand Oaks California on Thursday evening.

Versace also designed Britney's dress, which, according to E! News, was had an "off-the-shoulder cap sleeve and a deep V-shaped slit in the leg.

Missing from the nuptials were the singer's parents, Jamie and Lynn Spears, as well as her sister Jamie-Lynn Spears. Britney has been in a public feud with her family after successfully appealing to have conservatorship she was under lifted.

The MailOnline also reports Britney's sons from her second marriage to Kevin Federline, 16-year-old Sean Preston and Jayden James, 15, weren't there.

Earlier in the day, the Toxic singer's first husband and childhood friend Jason Alexander, who she briefly wed in 2004, gatecrashed her home and livestreamed his antics. He was taken away in handcuffs and has now been charged.

The popstar met Sam on the set of her 2016 music video Slumber Party, where he played her love interest. They became engaged in September, and sadly suffered a devastating miscarriage in May 2022.