BTS release anthology album Proof, including 3 new songs

BTS have released their anthology album 'Proof', including the new single ‘Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)’.

The K-Pop megastars - comprising RM, Jin, J-Hope, V, Suga, Jimin and Jungkook - have consolidated the past nine years of their career into a 48-track, three-disc compilation, including all their hits and previously unheard demo versions of their tracks as a group and solo.

The likes of 'ON', 'Boy with Luv' featuring Halsey, 'Butter' and 'Dynamite' are all included, plus three new songs, 'Yet To Come', 'For Youth' and 'Run BTS'.

The septet paid careful consideration to the order of the tracks as it runs like a biography.

RM said: “I always get nervous when we release a new song for the first time. I hope many people like it.

“‘Proof’ is a special album that wraps up Chapter 1 of BTS’s story as we face the ninth anniversary of our debut. As the focus of the album is our message for our fans who have been together with us for the past nine years, we paid the most attention to our lyrics.”

Jin said: “Because ‘Proof’ is an album that encapsulates BTS’ history, it keeps bringing to mind different memories from the past nine years. I myself will be listening to it often.

“Because there are new songs and unreleased songs on the album, fans will be able to enjoy listening to it as well.”

Suga commented: “Because it’s an album that encapsulates BTS’s history, we paid careful attention to how the songs were organised on the album. If you listen to the album starting from the first track, there’ll be a certain fun in listening to it [in order].

“It’s an honour to be able to capture our journey of the past nine years in this new album ‘Proof.’ I hope that those listening to the album will follow and walk along with our footprints one more time.”

J-Hope said: “Because it’s our first time releasing an album in a long while, I’m excited and overjoyed. I want to enjoy [the album] together with our fans as quickly as possible.

“‘Proof’ is an album that summarises the biography of BTS and [our fans] ARMY, and it’s all the more special because our memories and time together are captured in it.

“Since [the album] contains BTS’ soul, I hope you’ll give it lots of love.”

V said: “As it’s an album that captures our journey of the past nine years, I sincerely hope that it will become a precious gift for the fans who have always cheered us on and have made history for us.”

And Jungkook remarked: “It feels like we’ve been writing a really thick book and are now finishing it.

“Just like we’ve always done with our albums up until now, we paid attention to all aspects while working on it.

“It’s an album that does a good job conveying BTS’s story up until now, as well as our current feelings.”