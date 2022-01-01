SZA shares 7 previously unheard songs on deluxe edition of Ctrl

SZA has released seven previously unheard songs on the deluxe edition of 'Ctrl'.

To mark the 5th anniversary of the singer's acclaimed 2017 debut studio album, the 'Good Days' hitmaker has dropped the tracks '2AM,' 'Miles,' 'Percolator,' 'Tread Carefully,' 'Awkward,' and 'Jodie', plus an alternative version of hit 'Love Galore'.

Earlier this week, the 32-year-old star teased on Twitter: “Unreleased songs from 2017 to celebrate 5 .. me thinks."

The release comes as it was revealed that 'Ctrl' "has now spent 5 full years on the Billboard 200. It has never left the chart.”

Responding to a tweet by Chart Data, SZA wrote: “Thank y’all and thank GOD."

Marking the release, SZA - whose real name is Solana Imani Rowe - wrote: “This is JUST a gift for camp ctrl . Nothing more nothing less."

The 'Kiss Me More' singer also thanked her loyal fanbase for changing her life.

She later added: “if u family you get it . 5 yrs is a long time . Thank you for changing my life I love you . Happy anniversary #HAPPYCTRLANNIVERSARY (sic)"

In August last year, SZA surprised her fans by sharing three new tracks on SoundCloud.

The singer discretely dropped ‘Nightbird’, ‘I Hate You’ and ‘Joni' on an unnamed page on the music sharing platform.

SZA confirmed on Twitter that they are her songs by linking the account.

She wrote: "dumping random thoughts. (sic)"

The tracks emerged after the star performed a new song called 'Shirt' during a live-streamed gig in July 2021.

SZA previously admitted she hopes her fans will be "pleasantly surprised" by her long-awaited follow-up to 'Ctrl', which is due out this summer.

She said: “I think they’ll be surprised to know that it’s not what they thought, and it’s not coming when they thought.

“I hope that they’ll be pleasantly surprised.”