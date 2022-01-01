Christina Aguilera shouts out queer fans for letting her 'be as colourful and loud as I want to be'

Christina Aguilera penned a letter to her queer fans this week.



People magazine's latest issue featured Christina Aguilera’s letter to the LGBTQ+ community.



Writing candidly about being co-opted as a queer icon, the singer wrote, “I’m all about people standing up for what they believe in, which is why I think the LGBTQ+ community feels connected to me. We've all come from struggle; We've all had to fight to be heard.”



She also noted that her allyship for LGBTQ+ people contributed to being embraced by the community, saying, “Being an LGBTQ+ ally is not something that's short-lived. It's in my DNA.



“Over the years, I've raised awareness about HIV and AIDS and helped families of victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting.”



Christina has expressed her allyship in her music, too, as she penned in the letter, “I was also proud to put a spotlight on the LGBTQ+ community with my Beautiful music video, which features a gay couple, as well as a trans woman. I wasn't thinking too much about it beyond wanting to show people owning who they are.”



She added that the queer community has helped her back.



“I feel safe with them to express myself however I want, whether it be through a huge ballad or something super sensual because they appreciate it all,” Christina wrote. “I get to be as colourful and loud as I want to be.”