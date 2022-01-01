Katy Perry accepts key to the city of Las Vegas

Katy Perry has accepted the key to the city of Las Vegas.

The Dark Horse singer attended AYU Dayclub at Resorts World Las Vegas on 8 June for her key to the city ceremony.

During her acceptance speech, Katy revealed she has strong family connections to Vegas.

“I have a lot of roots here, and this just feels so natural to be here,” she said. “My aunt was a showgirl here, my grandma was a seamstress here, my dad grew up here and ended up being a chauffeur. My parents met here and got married here.

“It’s only natural that I would be onstage here eventually.”

Joking that she was feeling the heat, Katy said: “But I did not think I would be getting a key to the Strip, which I hope unlocks some better HVAC. It is really hot.”

Clark County commissioner Tick Segerblom, Resorts World President Scott Sibella, and AEG/Concerts West Vice President John Nelson presented Katy with the key, and Clark County officially declared 8 June to be Katy Perry Day.

Katy’s Play residency at The Theatre at Resorts World in Las Vegas initially launched in in December 2021, with new dates recently announced for October this year.

On why she chose to do a residency in Vegas, Katy explained: “I think there is a through-thread in my whole career of just being a little OTT, and that’s exactly what Las Vegas is, so it’s a perfect match.”