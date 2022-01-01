Britney Spears' first husband arrested after crashing her wedding

Britney Spears' ex-husband Jason Alexander was arrested on Thursday after crashing her wedding to current beau Sam Asghari.



The Ventura County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Variety that Spears' first husband was an unwanted visitor to the Toxic singer's home on Thursday.



According to Sergeant Cyrus Zadeh, the Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the pop star's residence answering a trespassing complaint. After checking their records, Alexander was found to have an out of county warrant against him and was arrested for that offence.



Deputies are reportedly still determining whether to press trespassing charges.



A video obtained by TMZ shows Alexander went live on Instagram before the event. Despite being asked to leave by security, he made it inside before being stopped.



In the video, Alexander can be heard saying, "Hey, tell me the truth, where's Brittney at?" before shouting her name.



Later, in the ceremony area, he says, "Here's the inside scoop, guys, of the b******t wedding... Britney Spears invited me here. She's my first wife, my only wife. I'm her first husband. I'm here to crash the wedding. But nobody's here but Sam. So where the f**k's the family?"



Spears and Alexander married in Las Vegas in January 2004 before annulling the marriage 55 hours later.



Spears and Ashgari were reportedly married after a nine-month engagement at a backyard ceremony attended by the likes of Drew Barrymore, Madonna, and Selena Gomez. The couple met on the set of the pop star's Slumber Party music video in 2016, and got engaged in September 2021.