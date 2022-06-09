Rolling Stones cover The Beatles at first Liverpool concert in more than 50 years

The Rolling Stones paid tribute to The Beatles by performing ‘I Wanna Be Your Man’ for the first time since 2012 at their Liverpool concert on Thursday night (09.06.22).



Sir Mick Jagger and co were performing in the 'Here Comes the Sun' hitmakers' home city for the first time in more than 50 years at Anfield Stadium, having last played at the legendary Empire Theatre in 1971.



And the 'Paint it Black' hitmakers had a special treat in store for fans, as they performed the John Lennon and Sir Paul McCartney-penned hit, which the Stones ended up releasing before The Beatles on November 1, 1963, just weeks ahead of the track being released on the latter's ‘With The Beatles’ LP.



Frontman Mick, 78, revealed they were planning to cover Liverpool FC anthem 'You’ll Never Walk Alone’ by Gerry And The Pacemakers as they were at the football ground, which drew a mixed reaction of boos and cheers from the audience.



He said: “But, we decided instead to do a cover of a song written by some other local lads so we’re doing this especially for you Liverpool, OK?”



Mick, Keith Richards, also 78, and Ronnie Wood, 75, also dedicated the show to late drummer Charlie Watts, who died in 2021 aged 80.



Mick told the crowd: “In 1962 we met a drummer called Charlie Watts and this is our first tour in England we’ve done without him so we’d like to dedicate this show to Charlie.”



Steve Jordan has been performing drums for the band since the legendary sticksman's passing.



Mick remarked: “It’s great to be back in Liverpool after such a long time. Long time, no see.”



The show was the first of the UK leg of their 'SIXTY' anniversary run.



Before the show, Mick visited some famous landmarks, hugged a statue of Liverpool icon Cilla Black and even had a chippy tea.



Alongside photos of himself at the Liver Building, Irish boozer Shenanigans and the Empire, he wrote on Instagram: "I went past The Grapes. I had a chippy.



“I had a look at the Empire. We played there 12 times in the ‘60s – 12 times, I can’t believe it.



“I hugged Cilla Black in Mathew Street. Which is a lot closer than I got to her in real life.”



The 'Satisfaction' group are due to perform in Amsterdam on Monday (13.06.22) and they will be back on UK soil for a pair of American Express presents BST Hyde Park shows on June 25 and July 3.