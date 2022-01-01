Britney Spears calls out Kelly Clarkson over resurfaced comments

Britney Spears has hit out at Kelly Clarkson over a comment she made in 2008.

In recent days, a clip of the Since U Been Gone singer discussing Britney's personal problems during an interview for radio station Q100 Atlanta has resurfaced online.

At the time, Kelly was promoting her album My December, while Britney was on the publicity trail for her 2007 record Blackout, not long after she divorced Kevin Federline and was admitted to treatment facilities for mental health issues.

"Man, but wouldn't it be funny if she's just totally screwing with everyone?" Kelly jokingly told the Q100 Atlanta hosts back in early 2008. "'Cause it'd be real funny if she were like, 'just kidding!' I mean, think about it. She's done no press for her album, which I love by the way...She's done no press, just gets so much press off all this other stuff."

Britney has now addressed the comment, taking to Instagram on Wednesday to post a video of her dancing in a green dress and calling out Kelly in the accompanying caption.

"I don't forget"... don't you just wish she would say she's kidding ??? Clarkson ... in a world where bullying has been heartbreaking, I've had my share .... Can we get an AWW??? Psss ... I'm not kidding ... play on friends, play on (sic) !!!" the 40-year-old wrote.

Kelly has not yet responded to Britney's post.

The popstar's controversial conservatorship was officially terminated last November.