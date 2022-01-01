NEWS Pale Waves: 'I feel like guitar music and bands are coming back around' Newsdesk Share with :





Pale Waves joined Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 to discuss their new song 'Reasons To Live' from their forthcoming album ‘Unwanted’. The group’s Heather Baron-Gracie tells Apple Music about the origins of the track, leaning into the guitar on the forthcoming album and channeling Paramore, the current state of rock and pop punk’s resurgence, and more.



Pale Waves Tell Apple Music About New Song 'Reasons To Live'...



Heather: Basically, because we were deprived in the pandemic, we wanted to make an album that would be the funnest thing to play live. Hence why we went heavier, we turn up the guitar, we got kind of rid of the synths. We just wanted to have fun playing this record live.



Pale Waves Tell Apple Music About Their Forthcoming Third Album...



Heather: The third album I actually enjoyed recording where as the other ones I just felt so much pressure and I was just stressed all the time whereas the third album was so fun and easy to make. So natural. The guitars are just gonna be turned up to volume 10 basically. This third album, it’s just kinda all us. We’re playing constantly.



Pale Waves Tell Apple Music About Channeling Paramore While Making Their New Album...



Heather: Everyone knows that Pale Waves love Paramore and I feel like we really sort of channelled them making this record. We grew up listening to Paramore. They just inspired the third album.



Pale Waves Tell Apple Music About The Current State of Guitar Music and Pop Punk...



Heather: I feel like guitar music and bands are coming back around. Especially pop punk. It’s just a full circle and I’m living for it honestly.