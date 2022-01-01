Britney Spears and Sam Asghari to wed

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are reportedly set to get married on Thursday.



According to editors at TMZ, the couple will tie the knot in a "very exclusive" ceremony, with around 100 people invited to attend.



A source has told the outlet that Britney's brother Bryan will be among the guests, but her mother Lynne, father Jamie, and sister Jamie Lynn won't be there as a result of their disagreements over the singer's controversial conservatorship. The conservatorship was terminated last November.



No further details about the reported nuptials have been shared.



Yet, shortly after Britney, 40, and Sam got engaged last year, the Toxic hitmaker revealed she wanted Donatella Versace to design her wedding dress.



Previously, Britney was wed to Kevin Federline, the father of her two sons, between 2004 and 2007, and briefly married to Jason Allen Alexander in 2004, with the union ending in an annulment.



The star and Sam, 28, started dating in 2016.