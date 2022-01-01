NEWS Morrissey to perform a string of UK dates in 2022 Fiona Dodwell Share with :





Music legend Morrissey has stunned fans by announcing a string of UK concert dates for later this year. On his website, Morrissey Central, the shows were confirmed to be taking place later this year – with news of ticket sales soon to follow.



The artist has been a long-time stage favourite for live music audiences, having played many sold-out solo world tours through the impressive four decades of his career so far.



Morrissey has been busy on the live music front this year so far, having played a series of live shows, including at the Fremont Theatre, (San Luis Obispo, CA), the Orpheum Theatre (Pheonix, AZ) and the Cruel World Fest (Pasadena, CA). “Lyrics of self-discovery rang true with all generations of Moz fans,” one review stated (LA Times), “from the gray-haired goths, to the kids who just bought their first Smiths t-shirt at Hot Topic. His ghostly vibrato captured the crowd until the very end of his one-hour set...”



Soon to come is also Morrissey's residency at The Colloseum. The British singer will be playing a series of dates throughout July in Las Vegas, where fans are travelling from across the world to see the Brit legend live in action.



In the somewhat fickle world of entertainment, to attain the kind of longevity Morrissey has, is an almost impossible feat. Impossible for some, clearly not for the Morrissey himself, who continues to draw vast crowds in the live arena.



Confirmed so far are dates in Blackpool, Doncaster, Glasgow, London, Manchester, and Brighton.



More information to follow soon on dates and booking venues.



Photo copyright: @sadglamour