The Cure drummer Jason Cooper takes on charity bike ride in memory of late crew member

The Cure drummer Jason Cooper is doing a charity bike ride in honour of late crew member Paul 'Ricky' Welton.



The 'Boys Don't Cry' musician wants to pay tribute the long-serving member of the band's team, who tragically suffered a heart attack during their 2019 tour and died a few days later.



Jason will be taking part in the British Heart Foundation’s London To Brighton Bike Ride on June 19, which starts at London's Clapham Common and ends 54 miles away on Brighton seafront.



Appearing on 'BBC Radio 5 Live', he said: "I’m riding the London To Brighton Bike Ride for the British Heart Foundation in memory of my dear departed drum technician [Ricky] who died of a heart attack.



“We shared lots of moments, he was just wonderful to have on stage and I could always depend on him. Ricky is dearly missed.



"The BHF hope to raise £2.8 million from the event, which will see 14,000 riders taking part. They spend millions of pounds to fund lifesaving research and it is such a worthy cause.”



Meanwhile, London to Brighton Event Manager Lee Sumner praised Jason's passion in taking on the challenge and helping raise awareness and funds.



He added: "Jason and The Cure have experienced first-hand the devastating consequences of heart and circulatory diseases with the death of their beloved member Ricky.



"It’s so inspiring to hear how passionate Jason is about making a difference by taking on the London to Brighton Bike Ride.



"I wish Jason the very best of luck on event day, along with the other 14,000 riders taking part in the London to Brighton Bike Ride.



"It’s thanks to people like him that the British Heart Foundation can continue to fund science projects that will help to save and improve lives of people with heart and circulatory conditions.”



Last month, Jason helped raise money for a number of charities as part of DrumathonLIVE2022 alongside Coldplay's Will Champion and ex-Elbow star Richard Jupp.