Harry Styles announces unique live session celebrating Harry's House

Harry Styles has announced a special one-off performance for 'The First Take'.



The 'As It Was' hitmaker is set to celebrate the release of new album 'Harry's House' on June 13 with a unique session.



The Japanese YouTube channel - which boasts over six million subscribers - tasks performers with palying a track "in a pure white space with the artist in front of a single mic".



The session is filmed in a single take, with production kept "simple and stripped down".



As revealed in a press release, Harry will sing "a fan favourite from his brand new album" for the show, and more details are set to be announced before the performance is unveiled on June 13.



Meanwhile, Harry recently announced he would make a contribution of the proceeds from the US leg of his 'Love On Tour' to anti-gun violence group the Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund after being left "devastated" by the recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas which killed 19 kids and two teachers on May 24.



In a post on Instagram, Harry wrote: "Along with all of you, I have been absolutely devastated by the recent string of mass shootings in America, culminating at Robb Elementary School in Texas.



"On our North American tour, we will be partnering with Everytown who work to end gun violence, donating to support their efforts, and sharing their suggested action items."



Harry has sold out 42 dates on his North American tour which includes a residency at New York's Madison Square Garden and another at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.



Rolling Stone.com reports Harry and tour company LiveNation will be able to hand over than $1 million to support the gun safety campaign.



The tour will head to Canada before taking in US cities including Austin, Texas, for five nights, and then Chicagos United Center for the same number of shows.



Harry will wrap up the tour with 10 nights at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum with the final date set for November 15.