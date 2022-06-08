Halsey forced to cancel gig due to heavy flooding

Halsey was forced to cancel her Maryland show after the venue was heavily flooded.



The 'Without Me' hitmaker had to axe their gig at the Merriweather Post Pavilion when fans were already in the 19,000-capacity venue due to storms in the area, but they have blasted the venue after organisers claimed hours earlier that "the show is still happening rain or shine".



It was later announced that Wednesday night's (08.06.22) show had been delayed, while punters were told to re-enter the venue at 9pm with plans to get underway 30 minutes later.



By 10pm, the show - which is part of Halsey's ongoing 'Love And Power' tour - was totally cancelled as the venue cited "weather-related technical difficulties".



Videos on Twitter show water surging through the crowd, with the venue coming under heavy rain.



Halsey later tweeted: "Maryland I don't even know what to say. If you missed my live, I'll post something soon explaining what happened.



"But right now I'm heartbroken and panicked and I just want to know when/that you all get home safely.



"I love you guys more than anything."



In a since-deleted tweet, a fan urged Halsey to push on with the gig regardless of the weather conditions.



The 27-year-old singer replied: "I promise I wanted to more than anything. But I couldn't because it would have been SO unsafe if I went out there and people rushed the stage during or after the storm.



"A lot of things were out of my control tonight but I promise everything I COULD choose, I chose your safety."



And they also criticised the venue's handling of the incident and insisted while the Maryland date with be rescheduling, they won't be returning to the Merriweather Post Pavilion.



Halsey tweeted: "I really want to add that I am beyond disappointed with the way the venue handled everything tonight and my rescheduled date will be happening somewhere else.



"I hear you guys loud and clear I promise."