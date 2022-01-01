Christina Aguilera and Mya to reunite for Lady Marmalade duet at LA Pride?

Christina Aguilera and Mya are reportedly planning a mini 'Lady Marmalade' reunion when the former headlines LA Pride.



The 41-year-old pop megastar is set to put on a spectacular performance for her LGBTQ+ fans on June 11 at State Historic Park, with Variety reporting that she's set to perform their 2001 hit 'Lady Marmalade' with Mya, and members of the touring stage musical of 'Moulin Rouge!' are also set to join them.



The pair famously covered the disco classic - which was first made famous by the all-female singing group Labelle in 1974 - with Pink, Lil’ Kim and Missy Elliott for the soundtrack to the Baz Luhrmann 'Moulin Rouge!' movie.



Mya previously said she would love to see a drag queen rendition of 'Lady Marmalade'.



The 42-year-old singer was hoping for the group to reunite to mark the 20th anniversary of their cover last year.



She said in 2020: "Lots of fans are coming to all the ladies and saying, 'Is there going to be a reunion?' Of course, we have to listen to the fans. But we haven't had a full group conversation. We are constantly asked about it but I think it's time?.?.?.?It's as easy as a group chat."



She added: "I'd like to celebrate the LGBTQ community with drag queens.



"You could have RuPaul, Amanda Lepore, Ultra Nate, Bianca Del Rio and the King of Vogue Dashaun Wesley could do Missy Elliott's role. That would be amazing for me."



Mya had said at the time: "Next year's the 20th anniversary so I hope we have a reunion together.



"I'm sure we'll get together and do something and I'm hoping it'll be on stage or television, that'd be amazing."



However, she dashed hopes of herself and the gang re-releasing it with a modern twist because they would need a major budget.



She explained: "I'm not sure how that would work to get four, well five because Missy Elliott was involved as well, that's a lot of budget and we're in different times and so are the labels."



The popular track featured the famously suggestive French chorus of "Voulez-vous coucher avec moi?", which translates to: "Do you want to sleep with me?"



It spent five weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the US, and was also a number one in the UK.